Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $130.10 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.