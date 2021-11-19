Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,945. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.