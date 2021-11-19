Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

