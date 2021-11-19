Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

