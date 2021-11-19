Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.09.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.80. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 3,825.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

