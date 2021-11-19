ChartEx Price Hits $0.0220 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $440,123.06 and approximately $30,374.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.19 or 0.07347973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.07 or 1.00345360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.