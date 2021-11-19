ChartEx (CHART) Hits Market Cap of $411,299.13

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $411,299.13 and $11,030.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.31 or 0.99737527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.38 or 0.06975850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.