Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,477 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Parsons worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.