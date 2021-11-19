Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of FB Financial worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

