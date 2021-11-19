Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 779.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 78,729 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.04 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.