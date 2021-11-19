Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 74,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

