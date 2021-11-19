Chaarat Gold’s (CGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £141.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.11. Chaarat Gold has a one year low of GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 31.90 ($0.42).

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 1,448,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £347,624.88 ($454,174.13).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

