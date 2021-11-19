Cfra Lowers Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) to Sell

Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cfra currently has C$87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$85.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

TSE:L opened at C$98.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.40. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

