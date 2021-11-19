CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 337,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,338,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Chubb stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,526. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.