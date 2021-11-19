CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 43.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,186. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

