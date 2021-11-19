CFO4Life Group LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

