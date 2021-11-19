CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $160.94. 239,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.