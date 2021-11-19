CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

SBNY traded down $7.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $328.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.63.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.