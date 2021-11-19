C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

CFFI stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.52. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C&F Financial by 43.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

