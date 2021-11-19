C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
CFFI stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.52. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.
