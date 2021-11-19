Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Sells $2,522,641.44 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $2,522,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Andrew Schemick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,432,012.16.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $2,308,011.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.16. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

