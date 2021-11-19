Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAML. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.72. The company has a market cap of £406.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.80 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.