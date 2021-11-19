Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Celtic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

