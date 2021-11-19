CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $196.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

