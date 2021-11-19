Catherine Eva Spear Sells 89,060 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $30.72 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

