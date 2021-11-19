Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) vs. Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head to Head Survey

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47%

This table compares Toast and Castlight Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.99 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -30.00

Toast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toast and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Toast currently has a consensus price target of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 44.11%. Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Toast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Summary

Toast beats Castlight Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

