Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant Sells 22,114 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 424,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 41,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Castlight Health by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

