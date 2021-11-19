Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant Sells 22,114 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CSLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 424,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
CSLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
