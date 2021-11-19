Castle (CSTL) Hits Market Cap of $15,361.36

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Castle has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $15,361.36 and $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00308466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.