Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 182,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 914.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $152.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

