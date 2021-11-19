Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 661 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

TSM stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.