Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 286 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,053.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $81.10 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

