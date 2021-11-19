Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,618 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 526.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.