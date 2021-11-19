Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,096.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $487.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $909.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

