Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

