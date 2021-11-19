Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

