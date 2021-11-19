Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 720 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

