Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.