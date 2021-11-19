Carlson Capital Management Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $325.41 and a 12 month high of $432.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.