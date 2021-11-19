CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MTBCP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

