Cardstack (CARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $182,101.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $182,101.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.