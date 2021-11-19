Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cardlytics worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $20,959,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $18,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.73 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,675 shares of company stock worth $5,550,924. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

