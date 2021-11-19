CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 982 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,400,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206,467 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

