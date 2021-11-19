CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

