CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $176.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.