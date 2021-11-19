CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

