Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Capri worth $47,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $64.41 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

