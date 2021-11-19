Capital One Financial Comments on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

NYSE:ESS opened at $350.62 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $353.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

