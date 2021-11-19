Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOEV. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 636,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 225,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canoo by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 455,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

