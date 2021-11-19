Cango (NYSE:CANG) vs. Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Financial Analysis

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cango has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cango and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 10 0 2.64

Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus target price of $53.18, indicating a potential upside of 424.41%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cango and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 2.07 $516.40 million $3.62 1.20 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.44 $120.42 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Summary

Cango beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

