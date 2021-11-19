Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$168.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$162.80 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$154.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,723,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,525,671.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

