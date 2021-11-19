Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the G-20?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.