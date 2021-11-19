Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.